Beale to miss Premiership final with hamstring injury

Wasps full-back Kurtley Beale has played his last game for the club, having been ruled out of Saturday's Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

The Australia international suffered the blow in Wasps' 21-10 semi-final win over Leicester Tigers last weekend, in which he scored a seventh-minute try.

Willie Le Roux switches from the wing to full-back to replace Beale. Josh Bassett - who scored the winning try two minutes from time in the semi-final - is rewarded with a start out wide.

Beale is returning to Australia to play for Waratahs at the end of the season having joined Wasps in May last year.

Wasps have not featured in the final since their victory over Leicester in 2008. Exeter are aiming to go one better than last season, when they were defeated in the showpiece by Saracens - who they got revenge on in this year's semis.