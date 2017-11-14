Beale offers Prince William his budgie smugglers for Christmas

Kurtley Beale did not feel the urge to dress up for the occasion when the Duke of Cambridge came into the dressing room in Cardiff.

Kurtley Beale offered to give Prince William a pair of his budgie smugglers for Christmas after the Australia playmaker posed for a picture with the royal in his underwear on Saturday.

Beale had a day to remember at the Principality Stadium, starring in the Wallabies' 29-21 win over Wales before chatting to the Duke of Cambridge with a beer in hand in his bright green and gold trunks in the dressing room.

The utility back posted a snap of himself and the suited-and-booted second in line to the throne on Instagram with the caption: "When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed."

Beale's post went viral and the 28-year-old said of his encounter with the famous Welsh Rugby Union patron: "I asked him [Prince William] if he wanted my ones that I had on. I'm sure we'll be able to organise a pair if he wanted some for Christmas."

He added: "I just came from the recovery room, I recover in ice baths, I love playing in my budgie smugglers, so they were the last things that I was wearing.

"I just happened to be taking it easy and it was pretty good to have a yarn with him in the sheds. Prince William is a really good guy, he's pretty down to earth,

"He actually threw a few jokes around with Bernard [Foley] and I, saying 'who had the better 'tache?'

"It was really good fun and it was nice to meet him. He said I had the better 'tache."