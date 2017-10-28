Beale suffers suspected double leg fracture in Kiwis win

New Zealand centre Gerard Beale is likely to miss the remainder of the Rugby League World Cup with a leg injury.

Gerard Beale is facing a lengthy absence after suffering a suspected double fracture of his left leg in New Zealand's Rugby League World Cup rout of Samoa on Saturday.

The centre, who recently agreed a deal to join New Zealand Warriors from Cronulla Sharks, was treated for around 10 minutes before being carted off in the second half of the Kiwis' 38-8 win at Mount Smart Stadium.

Beale dropped to the turf when standing in a defensive line away from contact and it is feared the 27-year-old sustained fractures to the tibia and fibula.

READ MORE: Rugby - Australia lock Trbojevic out for up to four months

READ MORE: Can Joshua overcome world title ‘hangover’?

READ MORE: Catalan XI - could this team one day win the World Cup?

New Zealand coach David Kidwell said: "It's all pretty raw at the moment, we will definitely sit down with the medical team and look at who we can replace him with.

"We have got to make sure the person we bring in is going to be the right fit."

The outstanding Shaun Johnson was among the try-scorers along with debutants Brad Takairangi, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Isaac Liu as the co-hosts crossed the whitewash seven times in an emphatic Group B win.