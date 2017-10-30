Bears TE Miller had vascular surgery after horrific knee injury

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller remains under evaluation after undergoing emergency vascular surgery on his left leg.

Zach Miller had to undergo urgent vascular surgery on Sunday after suffering a gruesome knee injury in the Chicago Bears' 20-12 defeat at New Orleans Saints.

The Bears tight end dislocated his left knee and tore the popliteal artery while making an incredible one-handed catch in the end zone. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but a review overturned the call as he was carted off the field.

Multiple reports in the American media suggested Miller, 33, was in danger of having his leg amputated as a result and he remains hospitalised for further evaluation.

An official Bears statement read: "During our game at the New Orleans Saints, TE Zach Miller sustained a serious injury to his left knee and immediate evaluation from our medical team on site rushed him to nearby University Medical Centre New Orleans (UMC) for urgent vascular surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery.

"Successful surgery was performed immediately on Sunday by the UMC vascular surgeons to stabilise his injury.

"Zach remains at UMC, along with Bears medical personnel, where he will stay under further evaluation.

"We are thinking of Zach and his family and support from our entire organisation goes out to them."

Present and former players, including Otis Wilson, Deion Branch and Tarik Cohen, took to social media to wish Miller well.

Miller was tied with wide receiver Kendall Wright for the most receiving yards (236) and second-most receptions (20) on the team this season before going down with the injury. The veteran also has two touchdowns.