Bears TE Miller to return to Chicago area

A return to Chicago for Bears tight end Zach Miller, who underwent surgery after a gruesome injury in New Orleans, has been confirmed.

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller will be released from hospital in New Orleans on Monday after suffering a horrific injury in Week 8.

Miller dislocated his knee in the third quarter of the Bears' 20-12 loss to the Saints while trying to catch a touchdown pass and required emergency surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery in his left leg.

The 33-year-old is being discharged from University Medical Centre (UMC), with head coach John Fox stating the player was excited to be heading back to Chicago.

"Things have gone really well, and I think they're getting pretty close to transporting him to the Chicago area," Fox said.

"He and his family are excited about that happening sooner rather than later.

"I talked to him and his mum a little bit over the course of the bye week. They feel really good about where he is, all the medical people have done a terrific job and now they'll need to continue that once he gets back to Chicago."

Miller later confirmed his departure from UMC in a statement posted on Twitter and thanked those involved in his treatment, saying "without their teamwork, experise and urgent care I do not know if the outcome would have been as successful".

He wrote: "My wife Kristen and I are so incredibly thankful for the outpouring of love and support that we have received from our family, friends, the McCaskey family and the Chicago Bears organisation, fans and the many players, coaches and staff from around the NFL. Your well wishes have been extremely humbling and comforting.

"Also, a huge thank you to the nursing staff who have went above and beyond to take care of me during my stay at UMC.

"We have cleared many hurdles and with the help of our team doctors and training staff we will continue to progress. I cannot wait to get back to Chicago today [Monday] to see my children and give them the biggest hug ever!

"I understand the challenges ahead, but the amount of love and support I have from all of you is beyond inspiring.

"I have been down before and I will do whatever it takes to get back up! I love you all."

Miller is believed to be facing more surgeries to repair damaged ligaments in his knee.