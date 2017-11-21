Bears TE Zach Miller out of hospital three weeks after serious injury

Zach Miller is finally home.

Three weeks after suffering a severe leg injury against the New Orleans Saints, the Chicago Bears tight end has been released from hospital.

Miller had been receiving treatment in Chicago after initially being hospitalised in New Orleans and tweeted the latest update in his recovery on Monday night.

The 33-year-old underwent emergency vascular surgery on October 29 to repair a torn popliteal artery in his dislocated left knee after he was carted off the field in the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Saints.

Doctors were able to stabilise his injury after a successful surgery and surgeons reportedly fought to save his leg from amputation during the procedure.

Miller was released from the New Orleans hospital on November 6 and transported back to Chicago. He has provided updates throughout his rehabilitation and thanked those who offered support. He also recognised fans for a standing ovation he received when the Bears hosted the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Week 10.

He will embark on an extensive journey in the coming months to heal from the horrific injury and attempt to save his career.