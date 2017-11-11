‘It can beat most goalkeepers’ - Algeria’s Madjer in awe of Ogu’s stunner

The midfielder lined a 25-yard curler to put the Super Eagles in front, and the Fennecs handler is convinced few shot-stoppers can match its quality

John Ogu scored a long range stunner to hand Nigeria the lead in Friday’s 1-1 draw against Algeria, and coach Rabah Madjer does ‘think most goalkeepers in the world’ cannot stop such.

Ogu, handed his first start under Gernot Rohr, benefitted from a half clearance by the Desert Foxes’ defence before he bent a beauty past Faouzi Chaouchi to give the Super Eagles a 1-0 lead.

But, just when the visitors appeared to be leaving Constantine with the maximum points, Yacine Brahimi rescued a point for Madjer’s men with a late spot-kick.

The gaffer hailed the quality of the 29-year-old’s goal, thus, clearing his shot-stopper of any wrongdoing.

“I don’t think most goalkeepers in the world will stop that. It can beat most goalkeepers,” said Rabah.

“I was impressed with some aspect of our game but we still have a lot to do before our next game in March.”

Ogu will be hoping for another chance when Nigeria square up against Argentina in Tuesday’s friendly encounter in Krasnodar.