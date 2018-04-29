Beauty Generation extends Moore's Champions Mile record

Beauty Generation triumphed in the Champions Mile at Sha Tin as trainer John Moore extended his record of wins in the race to seven.

The five-year-old, in the hands of Zac Purton, beat Western Express by a length with Southern Legend crossing third in Hong Kong.

Beauty Generation consequently became only the fourth horse - after Maurice, Able Friend and Good Ba Ba - to complete a Hong Kong Mile-Champions Mile double.

"He's just honest, he goes out and runs the same race every time and when he gets circumstances to suit him you can see how good he is," said Purton.

Beauty Generation's win secured a windfall of HK$18million and a third Group 1 triumph that should seal divisional honours.