Beckham: I almost joined Roma because of Totti

The 40-year-old will bring an end to an iconic period at the club, and the former Real Madrid star revealed he had the chance to team up with him

David Beckham says the prospect of playing alongside Francesco Totti almost convinced him to join Roma.

Sunday will mark the end of an era as Totti prepares to make his final appearance for the club in their last Serie A game against Genoa, after confirming he will leave for a "new challenge" at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old has enjoyed an iconic 25-year long career in the first-team, earning the praise of countless fellow stars.

And former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Beckham says he considered teaming up with him during his time at LA Galaxy.

"There was an opportunity for me to join Roma when I was in America and one of the main reasons I was very tempted was Francesco," he told Roma's website.

"To play on a team with him would have be special. It was always special when you were actually on the field against him."

Totti has won one Serie A title at Roma, finishing second with them on eight occasions, and lifted the Coppa Italia twice and also won the 2006 World Cup and was a Euro 2000 finalist with Italy.