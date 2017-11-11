Beckham's Miami MLS franchise now a matter of months from green light

David Beckham has been told he can expect to see his Miami franchise approved by Major League Soccer “in the coming months”.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player first announced his desire to move into club ownership back in February 2014 when he took up the option to buy an expansion team - which had been included in his LA Galaxy contract

The ex-England captain has faced a lengthy fight since then to get everything in place, with Minnesota United and Atlanta United added by MLS in 2017 and Los Angeles FC set to follow in 2018.

Beckham has, however, finally won a court battle to purchase the land for a 25,000-seater stadium, with Miami-Dade County Commissioners sanctioning a $9 million deal in June.

His group are now in a position to proceed with their proposals, with MLS set to make a decision on to two more expansion teams in December.

