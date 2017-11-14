Beckham one of the best free-kick takers ever, says Roberto Carlos

Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender Roberto Carlos has named David Beckham amongst his top three best free-kick takers ever, describing his technique as "phenomenal".

The pair played together whilst at Real Madrid between 2003-2007, winning one La Liga title and the 2003 Spanish Super Cup.

Both players built a reputation as the finest set-piece takers in Europe, and Roberto Carlos believes Beckham is one of the best he has ever seen.

"At Madrid with Beckham and Zizou, Roni, Ronaldo would also come but he’s never scored one goal against me in his life so we got rid of him," Roberto Carlos said, speaking at Betsafe Star Sixes 2017. "The top three are Beckham, Zidane & Diego Maradona.



"I didn't study any of them, but I played many years with Branco, and yes I do think Branco was my teacher," Roberto Carlos added. "He taught me how to position myself, where to put the ball, where to aim for, how to keep the quality in the kick and so that’s why I think Branco was my teacher.

"But of course I saw Maradona take free-kicks, and Beckham he’s phenomenal at free-kicks and Zizou with his elegance in taking free-kicks."

