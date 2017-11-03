Behind-the-scenes at Billericay Town as the controversial seventh-tier side aim to make FA Cup history

The seventh-tier side are preparing for one of the biggest matches in their history: Getty

Seventh tier Billericay Town are targeting the iconic third round of the FA Cup but must first beat Leatherhead in the first round and progress further than they have in their history.

Local businessman Glenn Tamplin took over the club as owner and manager in December last year and has added Premier League experience to the squad with Paul Konchesky, Jamie O’Hara and Jermaine Pennant on the books.

Tamplin’s ownership has attracted criticism for the money put into the club and his outlandish remarks on social media, including outlandish suggestions that haters should jump from a building or throw themselves in front of a train.

The FA has warned Tamplin for his behaviour, but the millionaire says he does not regret his actions. “I don’t want to look back at the past,” said the born-again Christian.

“I am human, and I am always learning and looking to the future rather than back at the past…I’m not afraid to speak my mind and be nothing but 100 per cent honest and open.”

For the future, Tamplin vows to get Billericay into the Football League in five years and sees the FA Cup as a chance to show off the progress the Essex club have made. “It will be a testament as to how far we have come already in such a short space of time.

“Sunday is a very winnable tie and it would be great to progress further. I truly believe that we can reach the third round if we play at our best and hope for a home tie if we get through Sunday.”

Tamplin took over the club as owner and manager (Getty) More