Being close is not worth anything! - Lopetegui warns Spain there is work to do

Julen Lopetegui was quick to remind his Spain side that there is still work to be done to qualify for the World Cup after an 8-0 battering of Liechtenstein on Tuesday.

Spain were in cruise control in Vaduz as braces for Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas, alongside strikes from Sergio Ramos, Isco, David Silva and an own goal from Maximilian Goppel capped an easy Group G workout.

It leaves La Roja, who are guaranteed a top-two finish, three points clear of Italy with two matches left to play but head coach Lopetegui is keen for his players not to let up.

"Being close is not worth anything," he told reporters. "In October we have to make two big matches.

"In every game you draw conclusions or interesting information."

Lopetegui opted to play with three defenders, while a midfield four of Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Isco played in a diamond.

And the boss stated that it is important his team can adopt to different styles.

"It is not the first time we've have played this way, we have to find offensive solutions in certain games," Lopetegui said.

"We have to manage two or three options, but without changing the style."