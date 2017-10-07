Belarus 1 Netherlands 3: Fast-finishing Oranje stay alive in World Cup qualifying

Netherlands scored twice after the 84th minute against Belarus to ensure their faint hopes of securing a play-off spot are still alive.

Netherlands survived a huge scare as Arjen Robben and Mephis Depay scored late goals to edge Belarus 3-1 in a crucial World Cup qualifier, though they remain on the brink of elimination.

Robben netted an 84th-minute penalty and Depay stroked home a stoppage time free-kick to resuscitate Oranje's slim hopes of finishing second in Group A.

However, Dick Advocaat's men remain unlikely to catch second-place Sweden following their earlier 8-0 rout of Luxembourg - they require a seven-goal victory when the two nations meet on Tuesday.

Needing a minimum of six points from their final two matches to have a chance of claiming a play-off spot, the visitors took a narrow 1-0 lead into the break courtesy of Davy Propper.

But Netherlands appeared certain to be absent from a second major international tournament in succession when Maksim Volodko stunned them midway through the second half.

Just as all hope appeared lost, Robben was gifted the chance to restore the lead with a spot-kick and Depay made sure of an essential victory.

Sitting last after eight matches, Belarus looked free of expectation in the opening exchanges with Aleksey Rios and Aleksandr Karnitski both trying their luck inside 10 minutes.

In contrast, Netherlands' need for goals failed to translate into early opportunities as they waited until midway through the half for Daley Blind to slice their first shot harmlessly wide.

That effort helped stir the visitors into action and Vincent Janssen first saw a deflected effort come back off the bar, before Propper broke the deadlock in the 24 minute.

Robben cushioned a Ryan Babel cross into the path of the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, who dispatched his third goal in two appearances following last month's brace against Bulgaria.