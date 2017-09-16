Beleaguered AFC Leopards midfielder find a new club

Kateregga’s impending departure from the Den and arrival at Lugogo has been confirmed by the KCCA manager Mike Mutebi

AFC Leopards’ midfielder Allan Kateregga is set to ditch the club next week with a possible return to his native country, Uganda.

The pacy Ugandan, who has been sidelined by AFC Leopards coach, Robert Matano due to his unbecoming behaviors after he protested his substitution during a Kenyan Premier League match, is set to join reigning Uganda Premier League champions KCCA next week according to reports from Uganda.

Kateregga’s impending departure from the Den and arrival at Lugogo has been confirmed by the KCCA manager Mike Mutebi.

“We expect to have him (Kateregga) here before closure of the weekend,” Mutebi was quoted on Kawowo Sport.

Kateregga, who still has a running contact with Ingwe until the end of the season, is currently serving a ban slapped on him by the club for his indecent behavior.

Two weeks ago, Goal reported of a possible exit of the former Tusker and Thika United man from Ingwe.

It is not yet clear whether AFC Leopards will let him go for free, with the players still having three months of his one-year contract to run until December.