Belgium 3 Mexico 3: Lukaku and Lozano hit doubles in pulsating draw

Belgium and Mexico, who have both qualified for the World Cup in Russia next year, were involved in an action-packed draw on Friday.

Romelu Lukaku and Hirving Lozano both scored braces as Belgium and Mexico played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Captain Eden Hazard opened the scoring for Roberto Martinez's side in the 17th minute after Lukaku's shot had been blocked, before Mexico levelled through Andres Guardado's penalty after 38 minutes.

Lukaku grabbed his first shortly after half-time, only for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Lozano to take centre stage with an impressive double.

His first was a cool finish from outside the area and his second was a superb first-time volley after Thibaut Courtois had saved his initial shot.

Lukaku was to have the final say, though, as he grabbed his second 20 minutes from time to ensure the game finished level.

Mexico started in purposeful fashion and came close to taking the lead inside the opening five minutes as Miguel Layun's swerving drive from distance was palmed away by Courtois.

Belgium started to exert their authority soon after, though, and were rewarded with the game's opening goal.

Hazard picked up the ball just inside the Mexico half and set off on a surging run that ended with a smart pass into the feet of Lukaku.

The Manchester United forward's thumping effort was parried away by Guillermo Ochoa, but only as far as the onrushing Hazard, who had the simple task of stroking home from six yards out.

Mexico levelled seven minutes before the break and it came from a miserable piece of defending by Laurent Ciman.

The Montreal Impact defender brazenly tugged back Javier Hernandez as the West Ham striker tried to latch onto a cross and Guardado coolly slotted past Courtois from the resulting spot-kick.

Hazard's effort from an acute angle was kept out by Ochoa soon after, while the influential Kevin De Bruyne saw a shot crash off the outside of the post as the Red Devils tried in vain to retain the lead before the break.