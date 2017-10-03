Belgium confirm Romelu Lukaku has not suffered ankle ligament damage after scans

Lukaku has 10 goals in nine games this season: Getty

Manchester United have breathed a huge sigh of relief after Belgium confirmed striker Romelu Lukaku has not suffered any ankle ligament damage after scans.

The 24-year-old, who has 10 goals in nine games for his new club already this season, picked up the injury during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace but still joined up with his Belgian team-mates for their World Cup qualifiers with Bosnia and Cyprus – although they have already qualified for Russia next year.

Lukaku has not trained since linking up with the squad and instead underwent an MRI scan which found fears that he had suffered any ligament damage or fracture to the ankle unfounded.

“Romelu Lukaku underwent an MRI scan but no fracture or structural damage has been diagnosed,” the Belgium FA said in a statement.

“The next days he will follow an individual training program.

“It is however too early to state that he won't be match fit for the Bosnia and/or Cyprus game.”