'I believe my players more than FIFA' - Guardiola not backing down in Carabao Cup ball row

The Manchester City boss feels he has not been consulted regarding the quality of the match balls used following his recent complaints

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accused the footballing authorities of never listening to players or managers as he defended his stance over matchballs in the Carabao Cup.

Guardiola came in for criticism after claiming the ball during his side's goalless draw with Wolves on Tuesday night was "unacceptable" and "not a serious ball for a professional game".

City eventually won 4-1 on penalties to set up a quarter-final tie against Leicester City but Yaya Toure, who scored from his attempt in the shootout, labelled the ball manufactured by Mitre as "rubbish".

The English Football League and Mitre both issued statements defending the ball, pointing out that it met FIFA standards.

Speaking ahead of City's trip to West Brom, which will be played using the Premier League's standard Nike matchball, Guardiola conceded he was not hopeful over further dialogue despite the EFL suggesting this would take place

"No, because they never ask me, or any managers or players, about anything in football today," he said. "Not here. Not anywhere.

"They decide the competition. They decide which ball they are going to play with. They decide the time. They decide the schedule. They say go right, we go right. They say go left, we go left. They say that ball, we use that ball.

"When I said my comment, it was not to criticise absolutely everything. For me, it [the ball was] not good, of course, because of what I hear from my players.

"The media said I was wrong. They are not players either. They do not know how the ball is. It's all about the players. Nothing else. But we are going to play with that ball at Leicester, so there are no complaints about that.

"We are going to play with that ball in that competition. In another competition, we play with another one. Nobody asks us - FIFA, UEFA. We are just here to do what we have to do. We go and try to play as well as possible. It's as simple as that.