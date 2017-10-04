‘I believe we will win’ - U.S. boss Arena pens letter ahead of crucial qualifier

The national team manager has claimed his side has the mentality to advance to the World Cup in 2018 and has asked the fans for their support

Bruce Arena has penned a letter declaring his belief the United States national team will get the job done in its final two World Cup qualifiers and asked the fans for their support.

Arena took over following Jurgen Klinsmann’s dismissal after losses to Mexico and Costa Rica to open up the final stage of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

While Arena saw an initial uptick in success which included a 14-game unbeaten run and a title in the summer’s Gold Cup, a 2-0 defeat at home to Costa Rica and a 1-1 draw away to Honduras has put the U.S. in a tenuous position.

Now in fourth place, a home game Friday in Orlando against Panama and a road date against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday are must wins if the U.S. wants to guarantee qualification.

Anything less than six points means the U.S. could finish out of the top three, which are the automatic qualification spots — and possibly out of the top four, which would mean no playoff with Asia and no World Cup altogether.

However, Arena thinks the U.S. has the quality and belief to qualify, and released a letter to fans Tuesday night to ask for their support.