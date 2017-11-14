Bellamy expects Roosters recruit Cronk to share Storm secrets

Storm head coach Craig Bellamy knows Cooper Cronk has information to share with Sydney Roosters from his time in Melbourne.

Craig Bellamy expects club great Cooper Cronk to share his Melbourne Storm secrets with new side Sydney Roosters after leaving the NRL champions.

Two-time Dally M Medallist Cronk signed a two-year deal with the Roosters in October, just weeks after guiding the Storm to rugby league glory against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The 33-year-old Australia and Maroons half-back made his Storm debut in 2004, and he went on to win three championships under Bellamy.

Bellamy knows Cronk has some information to share with the Roosters from his time in Melbourne, but the Storm head coach insists the reigning champions will be a different proposition in 2018.

"I don't particularly like him playing with another team but it's his decision and what's best for him," Bellamy told reporters on Tuesday.

"I would have preferred that he didn't but he'll always have my support in whatever he wants to do."

Bellamy, who also lost the services of Jordan McLean and Tohu Harris while recruiting former Canberra Raiders winger Sandor Earl, added: "He can share a whole heap if he wants and I’m sure he will.

"We won't be playing the same style next year, mainly because we haven't got him. We try to tailor the way we play to the strengths of our players so we'll have different players next year so we'll be changing a few things."

Bellamy was speaking following the announcement that three-time champions Storm will host Super League premiers Leeds Rhinos in the World Club Challenge on February 16 in Melbourne

It will be only the third time the World Club Challenge has been played in Australia after Brisbane and Sydney hosted the previous editions.

Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy said: "There's no better venue or city to host a game that decides the world's best rugby league team than AAMI Park and Melbourne – Australia’s sporting capital.