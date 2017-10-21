Bellator 185: Gegard Mousasi survives one-eyed in baptism of fire against Alex Shlemenko
They say expect the unexpected in fight sports and we got it in droves on a Friday fight night that will long in the memory. No classics, but it was brutal, bloody and belligerent at Bellator 185 on the tribal grounds of the Mohegan Indians.
There was a good dose of tales of the unexpected with a series of upsets and thrills, broken noses, closing eyes and hospital visits. Not to mention a couple of new stars to whet the whistle.
Having arrived under a fanfare of trumpets from the UFC, Gegard Mousasi came through one of the toughest ordeals of his career, perhaps his life, against the relentless striking and ground defence of Alexander Shlemenko in fifteen torrid minutes.
Global warrior and MMA stand-out Mousasi, newly-signed to the fight league, has arrived with Bellator hellbent on winning the middleweight title, yet found himself virtually one-eyed after three minutes of the opening round in his 51st MMA contest. As that first stanza ended, it looked as if the arena physician was of a mind to end the contest. Yet Mousasi soldiered on in what proved to be a baptism of fire agin the obdurate, thrilling Russian fighter who once held the 185lbs crown himself.
The debatable 29-28 unanimous decision was derided by a partisan crowd whose respect Shlemenko had earned, but Mousasi escaped, especially in the third round, to move into another battle. I had Mousasi winning the first, edging the second, and simply surviving the third as Shlemenko finished strongly. Yet the damage sustained by the Armenian, who escaped persecution in Iran as a child, may keep him out for some time.
What a way to kick off your MMA career. Congrats Kristina Williams!! #Bellator185pic.twitter.com/ymegd5lWuw— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 21, 2017
He certainly won't want many more nights as damaging as this. For half a century of fights, Mousasi has been largely able to control the range and pace of his contests. Shlemenko, as perhaps we know already, treats reputations with disdain. There was no sign of Mousasi after the contest, as he was quickly shuttled to hospital.
“He might have an orbital fracture,” said Bellator CEO Scott Coker, in response to questions as to whether Mousasi might challenge for a title next. “If he does he’s going to be out for six to eight months, maybe a year. Who knows? That’s why we always have to come back and see how the fights unfold, see how the fights do and then we’ll reshuffle the deck. We’ll see what the doctors say about his eye and then we’ll make a decision at that point.”
Video -- The reaction of @ilimanator to Kristina Williams finish of Heather Hardy - brutal ! @bellatormmapic.twitter.com/xPEsyYx7rY— Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) October 21, 2017
But there is a growing pattern emerging to dispel any myths that the roster within this fight league is weaker than any others. “Here’s how I feel about it: When I owned Strikeforce and we were doing fights back in the day, we had some of the best fighters on the planet, and it was like, ‘Well, the UFC guys are better than the Strikeforce guys,'“ mused the mercurial Coker.
"Then look what happened. Tyron Woodley, Luke Rockhold, Daniel Cormier – those are all guys from Strikeforce (who went on to become UFC champions). It’s just that people when they come over here feel it should be easy, but Shlemenko is a guy that had 55, 60 fights. That’s going to be a guy that’s dangerous. To me, I think the people that have come over here from other leagues, they’ve had a hard time. I just say, ‘Hey, welcome to Bellator. This is going to be a tough going for everybody.'"
Mousasi certainly found that, yet his fighting IQ with 12 minutes as cyclops was clearly to the fore. “Gegard is a tough guy,” added Coker. “He has a lot of perseverance. He has indomitable spirit. He will come back from this. I know that he’s a little bit disappointed with his performance, but to me, I thought that this fight was going to be a tough, tough fight for him. It was, so on to the next one.”
There were noises too, both for and between newly minted MMA flyweights Ana Julaton and Heather Hardy in the build up to this contest, but a sluggish Julaton, and a pummeled Hardy suffered surprise losses. Julaton was outwrestled to a decision by Lisa Blaine, in a fight the San Franciscan and former boxing world champion ought to have won, and Hardy came up against a fighter in Kristina Williams who looks a star in the making, on her professional debut. Hardy's nose was horribly bloodied and broken as the popular Brooklynite, also a current world boxing champion, fought wildly but was clinically taken apart by the kicks of the young pretender.
Williams, who also shows horses, an occupation she has enjoyed for many years, showed great adeptness for controlling range, and once realising she could handle Heather's hands, showed her spite with a vicious series of kicks and punches, ending the contest with a shin to the older woman's nose which broke her face and her iron will.
Elsewhere, talented 22-year-old Jordan Young moved to 7-0 with a submission win over Alec Hooben, and expressed the desire to move up to light heavyweight, from middleweight, after struggling to make weight. It is perhaps a good sign given the concern and debate in the sport in recent times about the dangers involved in cutting large quantities of weight. If it is a sign that the next generation of fighters are thinking of their long term health, it can only be encouraged. Young, long, lean, confident and very ambitious, also put out a stirring message through Telegraph Sport in fight week to encourage any young men - and women - who might be involved in street fights, guns or knives, to head to the gym where their lives could be changed. His certainly has.
Coker added at the end of the night at the post fight news conference that major news stories will be coming for 2018, and revealed to Telegraph Sport that Michael Venom Page, who won his first boxing match by third round KO on Friday night on David Haye's Haymaker card at Indigo, at the O2 Arena in London, is confirmed for the Bellator MMA Newcastle Upon Tyne card on December 15. No opponent has yet been confirmed, but fans have been calling for a contest with Paul Daley. That is unlikely until next year.
Bellator 185 full results:
- Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2) defeated Alexander Shlemenko (56-10, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Neiman Gracie (7-0) defeated Zak Bucia (18-9) via submission (neck crank) at 2:27 of round two
- Kristina Williams (1-0) defeated Heather Hardy (1-1) via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 2:00 of round two
- Ryan Quinn (14-7) defeated Marcus Surin (4-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lisa Blaine (2-0) defeated Ana Julaton (2-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Preliminary Card Results:
- John Lopez (6-4) defeated Billy Giovanella (9-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)
- Kevin Carrier (1-0) defeated Jose Antonio Perez (0-1) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Vovka Clay (4-2) defeated Frank Sforza (6-1) via submission (guillotine) at 1:17 of round two
- Don Shainis (4-1) defeated Matthew Denning (5-7) via TKO (strikes) at 4:50 of round one
- Jordan Young (7-0) defeated Alec Hooben (5-4) via submission (triangle choke) at 2:44 of round one
- Costello van Steenis (9-1) defeated Steve Skrzat (8-10) via submission (strikes) at 2:52 of round one
- Joaquin Buckley (8-1) defeated Vinicius de Jesus (5-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Pete Rogers (3-4) defeated Timothy Wheeler (1-5) via submission (guillotine) at :37 of round one
- Dean Hancock (3-1) defeated John Beneduce (2-2) via TKO (strikes) at 3:38 of round one
Video news: @bellatormma CEO @scottcoker reveals to @telegraphsport@Michaelpage247 on Newcastle card on Dec 15 if unscathed in boxing tnite pic.twitter.com/6Rkgn9h36D— Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) October 20, 2017