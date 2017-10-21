Bellator 185: Gegard Mousasi survives one-eyed in baptism of fire against Alex Shlemenko

They say expect the unexpected in fight sports and we got it in droves on a Friday fight night that will long in the memory. No classics, but it was brutal, bloody and belligerent at Bellator 185 on the tribal grounds of the Mohegan Indians.

There was a good dose of tales of the unexpected with a series of upsets and thrills, broken noses, closing eyes and hospital visits. Not to mention a couple of new stars to whet the whistle.

Having arrived under a fanfare of trumpets from the UFC, Gegard Mousasi came through one of the toughest ordeals of his career, perhaps his life, against the relentless striking and ground defence of Alexander Shlemenko in fifteen torrid minutes.

Global warrior and MMA stand-out Mousasi, newly-signed to the fight league, has arrived with Bellator hellbent on winning the middleweight title, yet found himself virtually one-eyed after three minutes of the opening round in his 51st MMA contest. As that first stanza ended, it looked as if the arena physician was of a mind to end the contest. Yet Mousasi soldiered on in what proved to be a baptism of fire agin the obdurate, thrilling Russian fighter who once held the 185lbs crown himself.

The debatable 29-28 unanimous decision was derided by a partisan crowd whose respect Shlemenko had earned, but Mousasi escaped, especially in the third round, to move into another battle. I had Mousasi winning the first, edging the second, and simply surviving the third as Shlemenko finished strongly. Yet the damage sustained by the Armenian, who escaped persecution in Iran as a child, may keep him out for some time.

