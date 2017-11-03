Bellator 186: Grandma turned me into a fighter says history-making title challenger Emily Ducote
Few fighters in the history of fight sports can claim that it is their grandmother who urged them to get punched in the face for a living. But Emily Ducote, who competes against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane for the inaugural Bellator women's flyweight title here in State College tonight, says it loud and proud.
"I used to watch fights with my grandparents," said Ducote, explaining how she got into the sport. "That's where I started to see it. It took a few years before I got into any of the martial arts. We had been watching it and watching it and I was convinced to try some martial arts. I got into it. I wrestled a little bit in high school. Then I moved to Oklahoma to wrestle in college. I didn't finish it there, I just wasn't enjoying it. I found the gym and my coaches and we started fighting." The rest is history.
Amazingly @ducote_brunette 's grandmother who got her into MMA and the fighter makes history in @BellatorMMA. @TelegraphSport met them pic.twitter.com/kXTLPMxg4n— Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) November 3, 2017
But then there is the incredible grandmother link. "My grandma is just really into it. She's feisty, a very feisty woman. She's very excited about this fight," explained Ducote, who introduced Telegraph Sport to her greatest supporter. "We just started watching fights together. We'd be watching MMA. She loved Urijah Faber."
Her parents support her athletic bent, but granny was the keynote cheerleader. So much so that she moved back to from Mexico where she was living to be at every one of her fights -- 6-2 to date. "My dad kind of goes with any idea we have. My mum is the one that needs the convincing and the reassuring. She's a nurse, so she's more health concerned. They can't really argue with my grandma and I really wanted to try it, so we got into it and I ended up loving it."
Overall, though, Ducote, admirably, believes she can better herself as a person being a fighter. "I just want to be better inside and outside the cage. That's the simplest way I can put it. It changes you. Every camp you meet new people, you do new things. I like that evolution, that change that it brings."
Here's her background. "I'm from California. I wrestled there and got a little bit of a scholarship to Oklahoma. That's the main reason I moved out there. It wasn't for anything else. It was to wrestle. I just didn't like it very much. The team was amazing, the girls were great, but I just didn't like where I was, so I was going to move back. But before I did I went gym searching and found them and that was it. Juliano and Nicky. Juliano is the owner of American Top Team in Oklahoma. Head coach, strength and conditioning, jiu-jitsu, everything. He plans all my stuff. And Nicky is the co owner of the rival/rebel boxing gym, also in Oklahoma. They are my main people."
Flyweights @ilimanator and @ducote_brunette make history tonight @Bellatormma with first 125 title in USA mma pic.twitter.com/z3wLKHmGCo— Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) November 3, 2017
In just over two years as a professional, Ducote's life as a fighter has taken shape. "I have been pro since September 2015 so it's been a little over two years. I've been with Bellator for a little over a year. Everything's been great. So, to the inaugural women's flyweight crown. The first flyweight title for women in MMA in the USA. "That's really an honour and I'm very excited to be part of this fight. It's something nobody cane take away. My name is in that fight, it's in the history books. It's really exciting."
Added spice to this contest is that Ducote and Macfarlane met once before, the Hawaiian getting the nod from the judges. "It was close. I did think when the bell rung, man, I don't know. I don't think I won it. I'm ok with that because I learnt a lot in that fight and I have been putting those lessons to use in my past two fights I've had since then. She beat me but it's ok. Losing isn't the end of the world. More importantly I take the lessons from it. I'm going to use those."
Ducote thinks the second meeting will be an even better fight, though the gold awaits the winner. "We will both be better versions of ourselves. I think the fight will go everywhere, honestly. It's no big secret that I like the ground. I think it will go everywhere. Striking, wrestling, and a good amount of grappling. We're evolved versions of ourselves."
Then it is back to those life goals. "I don't fight for drama or stuff like that. I'm in for the respect and the technique and bettering myself and worrying less about drama and stuff like that. I really love the technique of it. That's really why I fight. I really do think fighting is not inside the cage, it's outside the cage too. It changes you in and out of the cage. Being able to meet new people, and go new places, and make new relationships."
"I love having a goal and being able to change to get there. Evolution is something I really value. I've had a lot of support since I started martial arts or wrestling or fighting. It's been a lot of support. It's been great. My grandparents are very very excited. My grandma has been to every Bellator event. It makes it really nice. My family is a part of it and my grandparents had this dream before I did. My mum is not very athletic, not into stuff like that. My grandma just loves it. I think it might have skipped a generation."
Like her rival, Ducote comes across as a standout individual, a role model in every sense. "I do think that anybody can do anything and I'd like to represent that. No matter the circumstances, big gym, small gym, popular or not popular, anybody can do anything." But now it's about a fighting, and getting the vaunted 'W'. History in the making, of course. "Anything can happen," says Ducote. "But, yes, I would like to be the one with my hand raised."