Bellator 186: Grandma turned me into a fighter says history-making title challenger Emily Ducote

Few fighters in the history of fight sports can claim that it is their grandmother who urged them to get punched in the face for a living. But Emily Ducote, who competes against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane for the inaugural Bellator women's flyweight title here in State College tonight, says it loud and proud.

"I used to watch fights with my grandparents," said Ducote, explaining how she got into the sport. "That's where I started to see it. It took a few years before I got into any of the martial arts. We had been watching it and watching it and I was convinced to try some martial arts. I got into it. I wrestled a little bit in high school. Then I moved to Oklahoma to wrestle in college. I didn't finish it there, I just wasn't enjoying it. I found the gym and my coaches and we started fighting." The rest is history.

Amazingly @ducote_brunette 's grandmother who got her into MMA and the fighter makes history in @BellatorMMA. @TelegraphSport met them pic.twitter.com/kXTLPMxg4n — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) November 3, 2017

But then there is the incredible grandmother link. "My grandma is just really into it. She's feisty, a very feisty woman. She's very excited about this fight," explained Ducote, who introduced Telegraph Sport to her greatest supporter. "We just started watching fights together. We'd be watching MMA. She loved Urijah Faber."

Her parents support her athletic bent, but granny was the keynote cheerleader. So much so that she moved back to from Mexico where she was living to be at every one of her fights -- 6-2 to date. "My dad kind of goes with any idea we have. My mum is the one that needs the convincing and the reassuring. She's a nurse, so she's more health concerned. They can't really argue with my grandma and I really wanted to try it, so we got into it and I ended up loving it."