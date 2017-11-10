Bellator 187: Straight Outta LBC as AJ McKee fires barbs at James Gallagher as well as opponent Brian Moore
There will be plenty of beef when AJ McKee fights Brian Moore here in Dublin tonight.
And plenty more beef when James Gallagher, currently injured, steps into the fighting arena after the Bellator main event before the BAMMA card here in the city that has embraced MMA like no other in Europe.
Conor McGregor is also expected to make an appearance, with several SBG team-mates on the card, including Charlie Ward, who has worked as close protection for 'The Notorious MMA'.
The Bellator 187 portion of the event, headlined by Irishman Moore (10-5) against undefeated American McKee Jr. (9-0.) sets up interesting future moves.
The American featherweight McKee took to challenging both SBG team-mates in an interview with Telegraph Sport on the eve of the event.
"I just feel like you can't send a boy to do a man's job and that was the case. James Gallagher is that little boy running scared, so they bring in a man to do a man's job," incited McKee. The two will meet soon. They were never scheduled to meet on this card, but the two brilliant young fighters are set to collide sooner rather than later.
"I know he's hurt," said McKee, "but even before he was hurt he was the main event not the co-main. If I have an issue with someone and it's personal... if he comes to LA and I'm the main event and he's co main event, I'm telling Bellator I'm not fighting unless you move him to main event."
"I'm not going to let someone come into my hometown, fight on my card, and fight under me when we have beef. I'm going to tell them I want to fight that person. That whole situation shows me he's scared. He put his team mate in front of him. He's pretty much the big brother, Brian Moore. He's now ahead."
"He's trying to get him to stop me because he already knows he can't. If Brian does it, he'll be like oh I don't have to fight him. Little does he know, Brian's going to feel the wrath that was intended for him."
McKee says he will deal with Moore, with alacrity. "Brian is a scrapper. He keeps coming. He's strong. He's got a good pace. He's a well rounded fighter. I feel he's a better version of Gallagher. But at the end of the day he's going to get that L too."
The BAMMA 32 portion features BAMMA’s welterweight champion Alex Lohore (13-1) looking to defend his strap against undefeated SBG Ireland product Richard Kiely (2-0). There's plenty of beef between this pair, too.
It promises to be an entertaining night of fights.
Bellator 187 (First fight at 6pm)
Brian Moore vs AJ McKee Jr.
Sinead Kavanagh vs. Maria Casanova
Charlie Ward vs. John Redmond
Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Fred Freeman
Paul Redmond vs. Sergio de Jesus Santos
BAMMA 32 (Can be watched Live on a stream on the Unilad Facebook page)
Alex Lohore vs. Richard Kiely
Andy Young vs. Daniel Barez
Tim Barnett vs. Richie Smullen – Cancelled
David Khalsa vs. Dylan Tuke
Blaine O’Driscoll vs. Dominique Wooding
Ryan Curtis vs. Cheya Saleem – Cancelled
Ion Pascu vs. Omar Santana