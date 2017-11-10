Bellator 187: Straight Outta LBC as AJ McKee fires barbs at James Gallagher as well as opponent Brian Moore

There will be plenty of beef when AJ McKee fights Brian Moore here in Dublin tonight.

And plenty more beef when James Gallagher, currently injured, steps into the fighting arena after the Bellator main event before the BAMMA card here in the city that has embraced MMA like no other in Europe.

Conor McGregor is also expected to make an appearance, with several SBG team-mates on the card, including Charlie Ward, who has worked as close protection for 'The Notorious MMA'.

The Bellator 187 portion of the event, headlined by Irishman Moore (10-5) against undefeated American McKee Jr. (9-0.) sets up interesting future moves.

The American featherweight McKee took to challenging both SBG team-mates in an interview with Telegraph Sport on the eve of the event.

"I just feel like you can't send a boy to do a man's job and that was the case. James Gallagher is that little boy running scared, so they bring in a man to do a man's job," incited McKee. The two will meet soon. They were never scheduled to meet on this card, but the two brilliant young fighters are set to collide sooner rather than later.

"I know he's hurt," said McKee, "but even before he was hurt he was the main event not the co-main. If I have an issue with someone and it's personal... if he comes to LA and I'm the main event and he's co main event, I'm telling Bellator I'm not fighting unless you move him to main event."

James Gallagher called out by McKee Credit: Lucas Noonan/Bellator More