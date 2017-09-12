Bellerin backs Arsenal's frugal approach, saying 'football is not all about spending'

Hector Bellerin has backed Arsenal’s much-maligned transfer policy by claiming that “football is not just about spending money”, despite what others may think.

The Gunners saw their recruitment plans questioned once again over the summer, with another quiet window in north London delivering just two additions – free agent Sead Kolasinac and £46 million striker Alexandre Lacazette.

That business stands in stark contrast to that carried out by leading sides across Europe, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City all spending big in the Premier League, while Paris-Saint Germain broke the world transfer record on Neymar while also landing Kylian Mbappe.

Bellerin can understand why some supporters want to see Arsenal tread a similar path, but believes Arsene Wenger is right to favour a frugal approach and long-term building over expensive quick fixes.

The Spain international told IBTimesUK: "Football is not just about spending money.

"There are some clubs paying £100m and £200m on players but I do not think that's the philosophy.

“The important thing is to build a good team, a good block and get results from there.

“Sometimes it takes time while other clubs use money. Each club has its own resources and its way of working.

“What matters is that on the pitch we give the maximum to prove that money is not everything."

Arsenal returned to winning ways in their latest Premier League outing, following a slow start to the 2017-18 campaign.

A 3-0 victory over Bournemouth saw Lacazette among the goals once more, with the France international settling quickly at Emirates Stadium.

There are, however, still issues for Wenger to resolve, with the ongoing presence of Alexis Sanchez at the club continuing to generate distracting headlines on the back of the Gunners’ decision to deny him a deadline day move to Manchester City.