Bellew-Haye rematch confirmed for December 17

Nine months on from their spectacular first bout, Tony Bellew and David Haye will meet again at the same venue.

The heavyweight rematch between Tony Bellew and David Haye will take place at the O2 Arena on December 17, it has been confirmed.

Bellew sensationally beat former heavyweight world champion Haye in March, the former recording a late stoppage against a rival severely hampered by a ruptured Achilles sustained in round six.

Last week, Bellew appeared to confirm via Twitter that he was willing to fight Haye again and Matchroom Boxing has now announced the date of the duo's second contest.

"I will have the exact same attitude I had going into the first fight – win at all costs," said Bellew, a former cruiserweight world champion who stepped up to heavyweight for the first time to initially take on Haye.

"I will be victorious on December 17 and I will end David Haye's career. Another loss to me closes the curtain on the Hayemaker.

"He's dangerous early but he tires quickly and he doesn't get stronger down the stretch. He's another year older, the body is more worn and he won't be able to live with a younger, fresher and more active fighter, he just can't sustain the tempo and pace once we go past three or four rounds."

Bellew's promoter, Eddie Hearn, added: "Tony had plenty of options on the table but this was the biggest fight out there and one he wants to end once and for all."

Haye said: "I'm excited to give the public the rematch they truly crave, ever since the explosive first showdown earlier this year. On March 4, the script was thrown out the window and the unpredictability of sport revealed itself in its most raw form. Without question 'The Bomber' showed great heart, grit and determination to weather the early storm.

"Credit to him, that he's willing to step back into the lion's den and do it all over again. He somehow won the lottery in our first fight, but believe me, he won't win the lottery twice."