Boxing: Bellew hints at retirement but would be tempted by Fury fight

Tony Bellew may have made light work of David Haye on Saturday but the 35-year-old is in no rush to return to the ring.

Bellew only needed five rounds to stop Haye in their second blockbuster meeting, sending his opponent to the canvas three times before the referee stepped in.

His second victory over Haye in just over 12 months leaves Bellew with options for future bouts, with the likes of Andre Ward and Tyson Fury already named as potential prospects.

Bellew is confident he could give both men a good fight, but insists it will take a big offer to tempt him to pull on the gloves again.

"It will take something absolutely ridiculous to make me do it again," he told Sky Sports News.

"Something huge. It would have to be massive because I'm happy with what I've done. I've proven everyone wrong.

READ MORE: What Bellew told Haye after knockout

READ MORE: Liverpool’s transfer plans revealed

"I've been the biggest dreamer for my whole life - I said I'd fight at Goodison Park, I said I'd be amateur champion after two fights. But it's another thing to really believe it. I stuck by my dream and it's got me to here."

When asked about Fury and Ward, Bellew added: "I like the Tyson Fury fight. I do think I can knock Fury out.

"I just know I can beat Andre Ward. People will laugh at me and say 'no chance'.

"But the monster, David Haye, with the big muscles was supposed to knock me out and it didn't work out. The fat kid looked the stronger man. I bullied him. I physically manhandled him."