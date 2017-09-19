Will Bellew put pen to paper? - Haye claims terms for rematch agreed

All that is missing to seal a rematch between David Haye and Tony Bellew is the latter's signature, according to the 'Hayemaker'.

David Haye is primed and ready for a rematch with Tony Bellew and has called on his Liverpudlian rival to "put pen to paper".

After a thrilling slugfest in March that saw Bellew claim victory over a stricken Haye, there has been speculation the two British heavyweights will get back into the ring.

Bellew secured an 11th-round stoppage at the O2 Arena after Haye's corner threw in the towel, the former heavyweight champion punched through the ropes having been hampered by an Achilles injury sustained during a dramatic sixth.

Victory was the 29th of Bellew's career and ended Haye's immendiate hopes of challenging IBF and WBA champion Anthony Joshua, so his sights have instead turned back towards 'The Bomber'.

A rematch on December 17 has been mooted and Haye claimed a deal has been agreed, with Bellew's signature all that is remaining to ratify the bout.

"It has taken months of negotiating but both teams have finally agreed ALL terms for #HayeBellew2," Haye posted on Instagram.

"I'm ready to go, but after all his big talk, will Bellew put pen to paper?"

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports he will speak to Bellew this week and remains hopeful of getting the bitter adversaries back together.

"It's taken a long time to get this rematch even discussed and now there is a real possibility it could be next," said Hearn.

"Nothing is signed yet but I'm catching up with Tony later this week and you can cross your fingers for an announcement in the next week or so."