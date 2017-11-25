Bellew tells Fury 'let's get it going'

Tyson Fury has been baiting Tony Bellew, among others, on social media, and his challenge has seemingly been accepted.

Tony Bellew has told the outspoken Tyson Fury "let's get it going", after seemingly accepting his British rival's challenge of a domestic heavyweight bout.

Liverpudlian Bellew was scheduled to fight David Haye in a rematch next month, but the latter's opportunity at revenge was curtailed by a torn bicep.

Former heavyweight champion Fury, who has not fought since November 2015 when he dethroned the great Wladimir Klitschko and is without a boxing license, offered to step in the ring with Bellew as part of his plans for a comeback in 2018.

On an Instagram video, he said: "I just heard David Haye has pulled out against Tony 'The B***end' Bellew.

"I will be ready and willing and waiting to fight Tony Bellew - May 5th, O2 Arena, London.

"Like I said before Tony, if you want to fight a real man and the best heavyweight in the world then we'll be ready and waiting."

Bellew has fought the majority of his career at light heavyweight and cruiserweight, but the Bomber is up for the challenge of stepping up again – likening Fury, who has ballooned in weight during his hiatus, to former Britain's Got Talent contestants Stavros Flatley.

"Let's get it going," he said during an appearance on Soccer AM.

"I've got a massive interest in fighting Stavros Flatley lookalike Tyson Fury to be honest.

"Listen, he's given me a hell of a lot of stick, as good as he is, but Stavros, if you're out there, let's get it going. So, listen, I'm game to do it when you are.

"Everyone says I'm scared of big heavyweights – he's the biggest of them all.

"Bring it on. I've just got to stay in the gym and for once it will be nice to fight someone fatter than me.

"I just think it will make for a great fight."