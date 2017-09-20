Tony Bellew set for David Haye rematch after renewing war of words

David Haye appears to have got his wish for a rematch with Tony Bellew after throwing down the gauntlet.

Tony Bellew appears to have agreed to a rematch with David Haye by vowing to his compatriot "I oblige you" and "I'll see you soon enough!"

Haye on Tuesday claimed that terms had been agreed for another bout with Bellew, but said it is now down to the Liverpudlian to put pen to paper.

Bellew, winner of the first heavyweight fight between the two in March, responded by confirming that he is prepared to do battle with the Londoner for a second time.

The 34-year-old tweeted: "Don't really feel like talking tbh! I OBLIGE YOU @mrdavidhaye , happy? Now leave me alone with my family please. I'll see you soon enough!"

The towel was tossed in from Haye's corner in the 11th round at the O2 Arena when the two went toe-to-toe six months ago, the former heavyweight champion hampered by an Achilles injury.

Sunday December 17 has been talked of as a potential date for a rematch.

“We haven’t met since the fight and I don’t think we’re going to meet,” Bellew added in an interview with Betsafe.com

“He said certain things, that were wrong and disgusting. David’s not my kind of person, I respect him as an athlete but I don’t have to like the guy.

“He’s an amazing fighter with a great résumé but when it comes to being a person, he’s forgot himself and is a bit of an ****sshole.

“We will never be friends, it’s like me and the other fella from Wales (Nathan Cleverly), it’s a clash of personalities.”

