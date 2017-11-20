Bellew vs Haye 2 postponed after David Haye damages his bicep slipping down the stairs

David Haye has been forced out of his heavyweight grudge rematch with Tony Bellew after injuring his bicep in a freak accident.

The warring heavyweights were set to renew hostilities again at The O2 in London on December 17 following their rollercoaster first meeting eight months ago in which Bellew was victorious.

As a result, the two teams will now work towards a new date for the rematch in the first third of 2018.

"I'm devastated to announce my much-anticipated rematch against Tony Bellew has been postponed until March 24 or May 5, subject to scheduling," said Haye.

"I would like to apologise to Tony, his family and his training team, as well as all our fans who have been left disappointed. I’ve been solely focussed on this fight and it’s extremely frustrating that I couldn’t finish 2017 with just my ring performance doing the talking.

"Despite the recent injury rumours, I was in perfect condition with an incredibly strong training camp, currently weighing lighter than I have for more than five years, I couldn’t wait to get back in the ring. I was ready to rewrite the ending of the Haye-Bellew saga."

Haye, the former world heavyweight and world cruiserweight champion, explained: "Unfortunately, after a freak accident during a stair conditioning session, which I’ve done with no incident hundreds of times, I lost my footing, slipped, so instinctively grabbed the bannister to stop myself toppling down the stairwell. In doing so I somehow managed to damage my bicep in the process.

"This afternoon I underwent a procedure to repair it. It was pretty straightforward and my doctor and physiotherapist have no doubt that not only will I make a full recovery but will be able to be back in the gym to start my arm rehabilitation in two weeks.