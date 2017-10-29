Ben Foakes on dealing with father's death, waiting in Ashes series wings and striving to become 'complete keeper-batter'
Tattooed on his left wrist, nestling under his wicketkeeping glove, is the date in 2006 when Ben Foakes’ father Peter died. The sight of it will keep Foakes motivated on England’s Ashes tour of Australia if he is given the chance to replace first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow.
Peter Foakes was a Premier League football referee. “Up till that day he was the guy who took me down and threw balls at me,” Foakes recalled. “He got me into cricket, he got me into football, he got me into the sporting lifestyle, and obviously it (his death) was a massive hit.
“It took me a few years to come to grips with,” said Foakes, who was 13 at the time of his father’s death. “It’s one of those things you have to deal with however you can.” How did it happen? “A heart attack - no warning at all.”
Foakes was a slightly surprising choice as Bairstow’s deputy. If Bairstow is injured before a Test match in Australia and cannot keep wicket, Jos Buttler would be more likely than Foakes to step in and score a 50, as Buttler has a decent track record in Test cricket, averaging 31. But Foakes is a great bet for the longer term, an outstanding cricketer in the making, as he strives to become in his own words “a complete keeper-batter.”
Most keepers score their runs off the back foot, cutting and pulling, because they are traditionally squat fellows and pace bowlers do not adjust their length to bowl fuller at them. Foakes is taller than most keepers at 6’ 1”, though still with the flexibility of a salmon that can leap in all directions, and in addition to the stock strokes of his profession, he drives beautifully through the V off the front foot.
“Jonny’s world-class so I can’t go out there expecting to replace him,” Foakes admitted. But even though this is his first England tour, he has been well trained for this assignment in Australia. “I’ve played an Under-19 World Cup out there, played a couple of Lions tour out there as well, and spent a winter out in Adelaide so I’ve been out there quite a bit.”
Looking at Facebook this summer, Foakes was surprised to see that his Surrey coach Alec Stewart had acclaimed him as the best wicketkeeper in the world - which brought some howls of protest from India where MS Dhoni has long since been deified. But Stewart’s high opinion was well founded, because Foakes on the Lions tour of Sri Lanka last winter had taken ten dismissals in an A Test display which the Lions coach Andy Flower had rated peerless.
Starting with his late father, Foakes has been well blessed with mentors. While Bruce French has coached him with the Lions, and Stewart has kept an eye on his keeping at Surrey, the eminent Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara has taught Foakes how to manage game-situations with the bat - so well that Foakes averages more than 40 in first-class cricket. “The amount he’s taught me during an innings, that has been a massive help,” he said.
Foakes had to leave Essex for Surrey before he could keep wicket full-time: at Chelmsford his way was blocked by James Foster and Adam Wheater. After his experiences in Australia with England Under-19s - and his season for Adelaide University - he is familiar with the surfaces. “Obviously bouncier conditions, but you don’t have to deal with the wobble as much, which is lovely as a keeper, and generally you don’t change too much.”
Wobble is that last split-second source of embarrassment at certain grounds in England when a newish ball dips unpredictably and often forces the fingertips back painfully.
It has already been mooted that England will decide to turn Bairstow into a specialist batsman to replace Ben Stokes, and give the gloves to Foakes who would then bat around number eight. But such a move would damage Bairstow’s self-confidence and radically alter his mindset: he has long said that he will score more Test runs if he keeps wicket, because if he is a specialist batsman he will spend an unhealthy amount of time brooding about batting.
History supports him. In every series that England have lost in Australia since 1980 they have changed their wicketkeeper, like a horse in mid-stream. In both of the series that England have won, in 1986-7 and 2010-11, they have kept the same keeper - Jack Richards then Matt Prior - throughout. Foakes however, like his captain Joe Root, should be in a great position for an assault on the Ashes next time in 2021-22.