Ben Foakes on dealing with father's death, waiting in Ashes series wings and striving to become 'complete keeper-batter'

Tattooed on his left wrist, nestling under his wicketkeeping glove, is the date in 2006 when Ben Foakes’ father Peter died. The sight of it will keep Foakes motivated on England’s Ashes tour of Australia if he is given the chance to replace first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Peter Foakes was a Premier League football referee. “Up till that day he was the guy who took me down and threw balls at me,” Foakes recalled. “He got me into cricket, he got me into football, he got me into the sporting lifestyle, and obviously it (his death) was a massive hit.

“It took me a few years to come to grips with,” said Foakes, who was 13 at the time of his father’s death. “It’s one of those things you have to deal with however you can.” How did it happen? “A heart attack - no warning at all.”

Foakes was a slightly surprising choice as Bairstow’s deputy. If Bairstow is injured before a Test match in Australia and cannot keep wicket, Jos Buttler would be more likely than Foakes to step in and score a 50, as Buttler has a decent track record in Test cricket, averaging 31. But Foakes is a great bet for the longer term, an outstanding cricketer in the making, as he strives to become in his own words “a complete keeper-batter.”

Most keepers score their runs off the back foot, cutting and pulling, because they are traditionally squat fellows and pace bowlers do not adjust their length to bowl fuller at them. Foakes is taller than most keepers at 6’ 1”, though still with the flexibility of a salmon that can leap in all directions, and in addition to the stock strokes of his profession, he drives beautifully through the V off the front foot.

Alec Stewart acclaimed Ben Foakes as the best wicketkeeper in the world earlier this summer