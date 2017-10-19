Ben Gibson on his admiration of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City and how Middlesbrough are bidding to join them

Ben Gibson played against City last season and could very well have been playing for them this: Getty

Ben Gibson spent Tuesday night with his Middlesbrough team-mates in goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopolis’ restaurant watching the Champions League. With a different turn of events in the summer, he could have been playing in it.

Gibson is an English central defender comfortable with the ball. The last one of those to hit the transfer market, John Stones, went for £50 million to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola liked the look of his former England Under-21 defensive partner - who was called into Gareth Southgate’s squad to face Lithuania in March - but Middlesbrough, despite relegation after just a season back in the Premier League, told everyone, including the player himself, that he would not be moving.

“It created a lot of uncertainty,” Gibson says. “You can’t help but read it. You see those things and you wonder if it’s true. You have an agent telling you it might be true. You read a million different things. You want to know because you care.

“It was a tough summer; getting relegated was a very hard time for me and my family. It goes deeper if it’s your club. You're a fan, all your family and friends are from here. They try not to talk about it but you can see if they’re sat on the settee they’re dying to ask the questions. They're as angry as you are. You can't get away form it when you're a home grown lad.

“On top of that, I didn't know the answer to any question about my future. All I know is I am here now, we have to get out of this league and I have to do the best job I can for the team. The club from minute one, to be blunt, said 'you're not going anywhere'. Simple as that, 'it doesn’t matter what you want to do or who comes in, you're not going anywhere'.”

We are speaking at a community event ran in conjunction with the club’s charity, the MFC Foundation. Gibson is at the heart of a football club he joined when he was a child. It is his club and there is a burning desire to return Middlesbrough to England’s top level at the first time of trying.