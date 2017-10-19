Ben Gibson on his admiration of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City and how Middlesbrough are bidding to join them
Ben Gibson spent Tuesday night with his Middlesbrough team-mates in goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopolis’ restaurant watching the Champions League. With a different turn of events in the summer, he could have been playing in it.
Gibson is an English central defender comfortable with the ball. The last one of those to hit the transfer market, John Stones, went for £50 million to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola liked the look of his former England Under-21 defensive partner - who was called into Gareth Southgate’s squad to face Lithuania in March - but Middlesbrough, despite relegation after just a season back in the Premier League, told everyone, including the player himself, that he would not be moving.
“It created a lot of uncertainty,” Gibson says. “You can’t help but read it. You see those things and you wonder if it’s true. You have an agent telling you it might be true. You read a million different things. You want to know because you care.
“It was a tough summer; getting relegated was a very hard time for me and my family. It goes deeper if it’s your club. You're a fan, all your family and friends are from here. They try not to talk about it but you can see if they’re sat on the settee they’re dying to ask the questions. They're as angry as you are. You can't get away form it when you're a home grown lad.
“On top of that, I didn't know the answer to any question about my future. All I know is I am here now, we have to get out of this league and I have to do the best job I can for the team. The club from minute one, to be blunt, said 'you're not going anywhere'. Simple as that, 'it doesn’t matter what you want to do or who comes in, you're not going anywhere'.”
We are speaking at a community event ran in conjunction with the club’s charity, the MFC Foundation. Gibson is at the heart of a football club he joined when he was a child. It is his club and there is a burning desire to return Middlesbrough to England’s top level at the first time of trying.
He is bright and thoughtful, a 24-year-old student of the game, and that means what Guardiola is doing - perhaps finally moving English football forward - has caught his eye.
“I’m watching it a with a bit of curiosity and admiration, trying to see exactly what they are doing,” he adds. “They have been unbelievable at the start of this season and you're in awe watching them, Yes, they have some of the best players in the world, but it’s about what people are doing off the ball that you can pick up, look at, it is from one to eleven. Everyone has to be on the same page for it to work.
“I think I can defend and I think I can play. I’ve been brought up in an academy where it’s about playing football, playing from the back. It’s something I’m comfortable with and something I enjoy.
“Yeah, potentially my game might change because English football could change. I know John (Stones) personally. He's a good mate and a great lad. He comes in for criticism because he’s different. He's not a typical English centre back.
“We have to change. There is a reason why Guardiola, who is regarded as probably one of the best coaches in the world, paid £50 million for him and is playing him in probably the best team at the minute in the Premier League.
“We have to change because what we have done as a country has not worked. It is that simple. We could look back in 15 years and go, ‘Actually, he was one of the players who started the change’. I admire his qualities. He’s calm on the ball. I’ve played with him and there were a couple of times where my heart was in my mouth when he’s doing his Cruyff turns but to be fair he's very good at it. There is no right way or or wrong way of playing, everyone has their own philosophies but for that style of football he is a trend setter.”
Gibson loved his time with England, he admits. “It was a dream. I couldn’t believe I was rubbing shoulders with these guys. It takes time to sink in. After my first session I rang my dad and went, ‘Phew! It’s a whole new level of standard.’ It’s not easy in the Championship, but I hope I can catch the manager’s eye.”
For now, the target is promotion, with a new club manager in Garry Monk.
“When we went in pre-season to Portugal he said, ‘Look you work hard and you play hard, I’m not strict on rules. You can relax in each others’ rooms, you can walk to the shops for a coffee, I'm not locking you in a prison cell. Make sure you work hard and the team does that’. He will want us to go out for dinners, like we did with Dimi, only positive things comes from that. It brings everyone closer together
“He’s brought a level of calmness to the football club. He’s a positive guy. It’s a good place to come and play and learn and he is free to openly have discussions. You can ask him something and have your own opinion.
“He seems like a good guy and he is trying to get his ideas across and we are trying to get them quicker than we have so far. I have no doubt it will happen. We are seeing the signs. We will kick on. We have dominated games. It feels like we are close to turning a corner.”
