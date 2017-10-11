Ben Stokes apologises to Katie Price and her son Harvey over video

Ben Stokes has apologised to Katie Price and her disabled son Harvey after a video emerged of the England all-rounder impersonating the pair.

The Express newspaper's website published footage last month allegedly showing Stokes doing an impression of first Katie and then Harvey.

The video came to light shortly after Stokes was placed under investigation by police after being arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last month.

In a statement released on Twitter, Stokes said: "Earlier this year I was shown a clip of Harvey being asked on "Loose Women" how he responds to internet trolls.

"I loved Harvey's directness with his response - he said what most of us think but perhaps aren't brave enough to say, let alone on live TV.

