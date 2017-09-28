Ben Stokes 'devastated and fragile' as England cricketer apologises following release of alleged fight video

Ben Stokes has apologised for being arrested and is said to be 'devastated and fragile': Getty

The England and Wales Cricket Board has issued a new statement after reviewing the footage that allegedly shows Ben Stokes fighting, with the all-rounder issuing an apology to the governing body.

Stokes is said to be “devastated, fragile and well aware of the magnitude of what has happened” after being arrested on suspicion of cause of actual bodily harm on Monday following a night out in Bristol city centre.

The England international was released without charge pending further investigation, but a video of the alleged incident was released by The Sun late on Wednesday night, shortly after Stokes was named in England’s Ashes squad that will face Australia this winter.

With a criminal investigation still in progress, the ECB confirmed on Thursday that they spoke via a video conference to discuss the new footage – which they had not seen prior to its public release – and will wait until the conclusion of that investigation before taking definitive action themselves, which could include him being removed from the Ashes squad.

However, the board did confirm that they could take interim action later today. An ECB statement read: “The ECB board has this morning met via video conference and activated its disciplinary procedures with regards to Ben Stokes,

“The Sun’s footage has been reviewed at the highest levels of the organisation and there could be an announcement today on interim measures with respect to the 26-year-old all-rounder.

“The ECB is being kept fully abreast of the Police’s criminal investigation and will await the outcome of that before taking its own definitive action towards Stokes.

“Stokes has apologised to the ECB and is said to be devastated, fragile and well aware of the magnitude of what has happened. Among the ECB’s priorities is his wellbeing.

“If Stokes is to be removed from England’s squad for the Ashes series in Australia, the decision would be taken by director of cricket Andrew Strauss in conjunction with his selectors and sent to the ECB board to be ratified.”

Stokes was arrested in Bristol on Tuesday morning

The Sun have obtained a video from a camera phone that shows a man, alleged to be Stokes, and three others that he appears to be with being confronted by two others in the street. One of two not with Stokes is seen to be carrying a bottle, before a brawl breaks out and the group starts fighting.

The man alleged to be Stokes starts to grapple with another on the floor, before throwing a series of punches both on the ground and once he has got back to his feet. One such punch leaves the person struck motionless on the street. A 27-year-old was later taken to hospital with facial injuries, Avon and Somerset police confirmed earlier this week.

Strauss confirmed an ECB investigation will take place into Stokes' conduct

