Ben Stokes' Ashes hopes all but disappear after indefinite suspension handed by the ECB

Any slim hopes Ben Stokes had of travelling to Australia for this winter’s Ashes disappeared when the Test vice-captain and Alex Hales were suspended indefinitely by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

Both players were stood down until further notice pending the results of the ECB’s own disciplinary inquiry into the alleged late-night brawl in Bristol last Monday morning that resulted in Stokes being arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Stokes was released without charge under police investigation but the emergence of a video of the alleged incident has left the ECB in a state of shock.

The case has now been referred to the board’s Cricket Disciplinary Commission and the indication is that neither Stokes nor Hales will be cleared to play again until the outcome of that inquiry, which has no set timeframe and sources say will go on for “the foreseeable future”.

It means there is little chance of Stokes being reinstated by the time England leave for Australia on October 28 and the ECB will not rush to judgment, especially with an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

An ECB statement said: “Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be considered for selection for England international matches until further notice.

“Each remains on full pay pending further ECB investigation and the ongoing police investigation into an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday 25 September.

“Andrew Strauss, Director of England Cricket, will today refer the internal disciplinary procedure for these two players to the Cricket Discipline Commission, chaired by Tim O’Gorman.

“These decisions, fully supported by ECB Chairman Colin Graves, were made following the release of footage viewed by ECB for the first time on Wednesday night.”

Stokes is set to be interviewed again by Somerset & Avon Police over the coming days following the emergence of the video that appears to show him grappling on the floor with a man and then throwing a series of punches before knocking one man to the ground and slapping another.

Reports have suggested Stokes was coming to aid of two men who were suffering homophobic abuse.

However, the video is limited in the picture it actually shows of the wider events leading up to the alleged brawl other than the fight escalating after one man appears to try and attack Hales with a bottle.

