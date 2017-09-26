Ben Stokes arrest: England star being investigated for hospitalising 27 year-old man in Bristol incident

England vice-captain Ben Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after a 27-year-old man was hospitalised during a late-night incident in Bristol – but is still expected to be picked in England’s Ashes squad on Wednesday morning.

Stokes was out in the Queens Road area of the city - near the popular nightclub Mbargos - after England's ODI win over West Indies on Sunday, when a scuffle is understood to have broken out shortly after 2am.

The Avon & Somerset Police have confirmed that "a 27-year-old man suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment."

Stokes, 26, was then arrested but has since been released under investigation while police continue their enquiries. He is understood to have had a scan on his hand after the incident.

It is not the first time that Stokes has been arrested in a brawl, and he revealed in his autobiography that "spending a night in the cell was the worst time of my life. No question."

Stokes was released without charge on that occasion for obstructing a police officer after an incident in Cumbria but is still awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation in Bristol.

He will miss today’s ODI against West Indies at the Oval and the final match at Southampton on Friday.

View photos Root has every reason to feel let down by Stokes (Getty) More

Teammate Alex Hales was also present in Bristol and missed Tuesday’s training session to further help police with their enquiries. He is not expected to play a further part in the series but has been told his chances of selection for the Ashes were unchanged by this incident.

For Stokes, though, the picture is more complicated.

If Stokes was to be charged at any time before England’s departure on October 28 then he could be prevented from leaving the country depending on bail conditions.

If the investigation continues beyond that date then there is the nightmare possibility that he could be called to return to the UK by the police to answer any charges.