Ben Stokes arrest not expected to delay England Ashes squad announcement

England are not expected to delay the announcement of their squad for the Ashes series despite the arrest of vice captain Ben Stokes.

The all-rounder – as well as teammate Alex Hales – were involved in an incident in the early hours of Monday morning following England’s victory over the West Indies in Bristol.

The incident left a 27-year-old man in hospital with facial injuries.

Stokes was held overnight and released under investigation – but not charged – while Hales returned to the south-west on Tuesday to help police with their enquiries.

Both men have been ruled out of Wednesday’s fourth ODI at the Oval and are expected to miss the rest of the series.

The ECB said in a statement: “You will understand that we cannot offer further detail at this stage but will provide any updates when we can.”

England had been due to announce the squad for the tour down under – which begins in November – at 10am on Wednesday – and that is still expected to take place.

Both Stokes and Hales will be considered for the Ashes on cricketing grounds alone, ECB director of England cricket Andrew Strauss confirmed on Tuesday.