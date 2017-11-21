Ben Stokes calls out Matthew Hayden after he claims to 'not know' half of England's Ashes squad

Ben Stokes put his head above the parapet to accuse Matthew Hayden of cricketing ignorance, after the former Australian opener claimed he does not know who half of England's squad are.

Outspoken Hayden also described England as a 'rabble', but Stokes hit back on Twitter by pointing out that only two of their touring party have no international experience, adding rhetorically: "He's a cricket pundit yeah??"

Australian players past and present making brash statements and outlandish predictions are par for the course in the lead up to the Ashes and Hayden wasted no time joining in the tradition.

“The Poms are a rabble,” Hayden said on Brisbane Heat’s podcast.

“I look down half of the list and I honestly don’t even know who half of these guys are.”

Hayden says he doesn't know who half our squad is....only 2 from the squad haven't played at International level.....he's a cricket pundit yeah??�������� https://t.co/5UVT0jRQMY — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 20, 2017

Australian Nathan Lyon has also stoked the fire by claiming the hosts want to 'end' the Test careers of some of Joe Root's men, while becoming embroiled in a war of words with Matt Prior.

Lyon said: “Hopefully we will get some fast bouncy wickets and that’s quite a big difference from the swinging English conditions. As a rule a lot of the English hang back and I’m sure they know what’s coming.

“Plan A is getting them to snick off or lbw but then [intimidation] is an option. They’ve got a few guys who are pretty inexperienced at Test level and there are quite a few unknowns going into this game."

Surrey wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, leg-spinner Mason Crane and Somerset bowler Craig Overton are Ashes debutants, as England plan for a series without Stokes.