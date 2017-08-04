Ben Stokes dismissed late on the first day of the final Test as South Africa expose England’s batting frailties

Stokes was bowled for 58 in the penultimate over: Getty

Joe Root and Ben Stokes came to the rescue after England’s batting frailties were once again exposed by South Africa’s attack on an evenly-poised first day of this final Test.

After failures from Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan, Root and Stokes, England’s captain and vice-captain, both scored half-centuries to ensure their team remain in this contest.

The key contributions from the two biggest personalities in England’s dressing-room took the hosts to 260 for six by the close.

South Africa, who at 2-1 down need to win this final Test to square the series, will feel they are marginally ahead after removing Stokes for 58 in the penultimate over of the day.

However, England know they will have a significant advantage not having to bat last on an Old Trafford pitch that is already proving helpful to spin.

Root, in his first series as captain, once again underlined that the added responsibility has not diminished his powers with the bat.

His score of 52 here means he has now scored a half-century in each of his last 10 Tests, equalling the England record set by John Edrich.

The Yorkshireman also became the third youngest batsman to reach 5,000 Test runs during this innings, with only Sachin Tendulkar and Alastair Cook ahead of him.

In all, Root now has 30 half-centuries in 57 Tests. Quite what England would do without him is anybody’s guess.

Root also proved to have the golden touch at the toss once again, winning his third of the series and opting to bat as he had done during his side’s previous wins at Lord’s and The Oval.

England were also boosted by the news before play that South Africa would be without key bowlers Vernon Philander and Chris Morris, who both suffered back spasms overnight.

Despite losing what now appears the inevitable wicket of out-of-form opener Jennings, England headed into lunch relatively happy on 67 for one.

Jennings’ place will now come under even further scrutiny after he edged the recalled Duanne Olivier behind on 17. In truth, he should have been dismissed on four but Kagiso Rabada spurned a simple caught and bowled chance.

After receiving five lives during his second-innings 48 in the last Test at The Oval, Jennings cannot argue luck is against him.

However, he simply looks out of his depth against this calibre of attack and surely now only a century during England’s second innings can save his Test career.

