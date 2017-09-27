Ben Stokes fractured his finger during incident in Bristol that led to his arrest but ECB play down Ashes fitness fears

Ben Stokes suffered a fractured finger during an incident in Bristol that led to his arrest: Sarah Ansell/Getty

Ben Stokes fractured his finger during the early-morning incident in Bristol that led to his arrest on Tuesday, but the England and Wales Cricket Board [ECB] have played down fears that he could miss part of the upcoming Ashes series due to injury after being named in the 16-man squad to face Australia.

England vice-captain Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after a 27-year-old man was hospitalised during a late-night incident in Bristol, but the ECB confirmed on Wednesday morning that he remains part of their Ashes plans and will not be stripped of his role within the side.

It has been confirmed though that the all-rounder fractured a finger in the incident, and he will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury. The ECB eased fears that he could now be an injury doubt for the Ashes series, with the first Test due to begin on 23 November, though he is certain to miss the fifth and final One-Day International against the West Indies on Friday, having already been ruled out of Wednesday’s encounter.

Stokes was out in the Queens Road area of Bristol - near the popular nightclub Mbargos - after England's ODI win over West Indies on Sunday, when a scuffle is understood to have broken out shortly after 2am.

The Avon & Somerset Police have confirmed that "a 27-year-old man suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment."

Stokes, 26, was then arrested but has since been released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

It is not the first time that Stokes has been arrested in a brawl, and he revealed in his autobiography that "spending a night in the cell was the worst time of my life. No question."

Stokes was released without charge on that occasion for obstructing a police officer after an incident in Cumbria but is still awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation in Bristol.

Teammate Alex Hales was also present in Bristol and missed Tuesday’s training session to further help police with their enquiries. He is not expected to play a further part in the series but has been told his chances of selection for the Ashes were unchanged by this incident, despite being left out of the 16-man squad announced on Wednesday morning.

The all-rounder could face problems leaving the country (Getty)

For Stokes, though, the picture is more complicated. If Stokes was to be charged at any time before England’s departure on October 28 then he could be prevented from leaving the country depending on bail conditions.

If the investigation continues beyond that date then there is the nightmare possibility that he could be called to return to the UK by the police to answer any charges.