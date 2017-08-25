Ben Stokes and Joe Root capitalise on West Indies errors to put England in control

As one-sided as this series is shaping up to be, West Indies might have found themselves in charge of this second Test had they not been so slipshod in the field on the opening day.
Instead, it is England, fresh from last week’s innings victory at Edgbaston, who now look destined to dominate once again thanks to a sixth Test hundred from Ben Stokes and a record-equalling half-century from captain Joe Root.
Both were dropped early on as the tourists put down four chances in all on their way to dismissing England for 258 in their first innings.
Root, on eight, and Stokes, on nine, took full advantage to make West Indies pay to the combined tune of 142 runs for those drops.
It has probably cost Jason Holder’s team the Test, especially after they reached the close on 19 for one in reply, James Anderson having Kieran Powell caught at slip to consolidate England’s position of strength.
The contributions of both Stokes and Root – England’s vice-captain and captain – cannot paper over the batting cracks that saw newcomers Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan all fail to score the runs they required to make their cases for inclusion on this winter’s Ashes tour.
Indeed, Australia will be nowhere near as accommodating as the Windies. But this day did show why Root and Stokes will be the two England players they will fear the most this winter.
Root’s remarkable run of form continued as he scored a 50-plus score for the 12th successive Test – equalling the world record set by South Africa’s AB De Villiers.
And Stokes, despite a scratchy start, showed enough of his trademark clean hitting to cheer this vibrant Leeds crowd numbering 14,006 and underline his status as the world’s most watchable all-rounder.
This hundred from the Durham man, which came in 122 balls, saw him overtake Andrew Flintoff’s five Test centuries. Flintoff played 79 Tests. This is Stokes’ 39th.
Yet if this felt like Groundhog Day for England, there was good reason as their top-order fragility surfaced once again - Alastair Cook, Westley and Stoneman all departing cheaply as they slipped to 37 for three.
West Indies had brought Shannon Gabriel, their quickest bowler, and Devendra Bishoo, the leg-spinner, back into their attack following the chastening innings defeat at Edgbaston.
And it was Gabriel who made the initial breakthrough, forcing Cook into an edge that was well taken by Kyle Hope at third slip.
Kemar Roach then took over, trapping Westley lbw for three and tempting Stoneman, on 19, into a drive that saw him deliver an inside edge into the hands of wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.
Root was then the recipient of the first drop from the tourists, Kieran Powell putting down the chance at first slip off the bowling of Gabriel, before England went into lunch on 61 for three.
Malan’s sketchy knock of eight from 39 balls was terminated in the third over of the afternoon session when he inside-edged Jason Holder onto his stumps.
That brought Stokes to the crease. He started off slowly, taking 12 balls to get off the mark and was then spared twice on nine. Firstly, he appeared to edge Roach behind, but West Indian appeals were turned down and replays showed the ball hitting the ground at the same time as it passed the edge of the bat. Contact may have been made but even if a review had been asked for, the third umpire probably would have been unable to give it out.
Two overs later, Roach was again the unlucky bowler as Kraigg Brathwaite, stationed at second slip, dropped a regulation chance.
Root, though, was becalmed at the other end and soon equalled that record of De Villiers by sweeping Bishoo through midwicket for the four that brought up yet another half-century.
However, by tea, England were 156 for six after losing Root, dismissed on 59 sweeping Bishoo, and Jonny Bairstow, caught on two by at slip off Gabriel.
That left Stokes to light up the evening session, the 26-year-old putting his foot on the accelerator after reaching his half-century in 67 balls in the second over after tea.
His 64-run stand with Moeen Ali may have been broken by Roach, who was thankful for a lazy shot to point.
However, it seemed as if nothing was going to stop Stokes reaching three figures, especially when on 98 he launched Roach to Gabriel at mid-on and the catch went down. Stokes reached his 100 from the very next ball, dissecting the field for a quick-run two.
And even though he fell soon after without adding to his score, edging Gabriel behind, he had produced the innings England needed to apply scoreboard pressure on their opponents.
Gabriel and Roach were both excellent and deserved more. But they at least ended up with four wickets each as the former bowled Stuart Broad for a duck three balls after he had been dropped by Dowrich and the latter had the recalled Chris Woakes caught behind to wrap up England’s innings.