Ben Stokes and Joe Root capitalise on West Indies errors to put England in control

As one-sided as this series is shaping up to be, West Indies might have found themselves in charge of this second Test had they not been so slipshod in the field on the opening day.

Instead, it is England, fresh from last week’s innings victory at Edgbaston, who now look destined to dominate once again thanks to a sixth Test hundred from Ben Stokes and a record-equalling half-century from captain Joe Root.

Both were dropped early on as the tourists put down four chances in all on their way to dismissing England for 258 in their first innings.

Root, on eight, and Stokes, on nine, took full advantage to make West Indies pay to the combined tune of 142 runs for those drops.

It has probably cost Jason Holder’s team the Test, especially after they reached the close on 19 for one in reply, James Anderson having Kieran Powell caught at slip to consolidate England’s position of strength.

The contributions of both Stokes and Root – England’s vice-captain and captain – cannot paper over the batting cracks that saw newcomers Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan all fail to score the runs they required to make their cases for inclusion on this winter’s Ashes tour.

Indeed, Australia will be nowhere near as accommodating as the Windies. But this day did show why Root and Stokes will be the two England players they will fear the most this winter.

Root’s remarkable run of form continued as he scored a 50-plus score for the 12th successive Test – equalling the world record set by South Africa’s AB De Villiers.

And Stokes, despite a scratchy start, showed enough of his trademark clean hitting to cheer this vibrant Leeds crowd numbering 14,006 and underline his status as the world’s most watchable all-rounder.

This hundred from the Durham man, which came in 122 balls, saw him overtake Andrew Flintoff’s five Test centuries. Flintoff played 79 Tests. This is Stokes’ 39th.

Yet if this felt like Groundhog Day for England, there was good reason as their top-order fragility surfaced once again - Alastair Cook, Westley and Stoneman all departing cheaply as they slipped to 37 for three.

West Indies had brought Shannon Gabriel, their quickest bowler, and Devendra Bishoo, the leg-spinner, back into their attack following the chastening innings defeat at Edgbaston.

And it was Gabriel who made the initial breakthrough, forcing Cook into an edge that was well taken by Kyle Hope at third slip.

