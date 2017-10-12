Ben Stokes loses £200,000 per year sponsor New Balance over behaviour that 'does not match brand culture'

Ben Stokes has lost one of his key personal sponsors following the incident in Bristol: Getty

Ben Stokes has had his contract with New Balance terminated as the fallout from the scandal at the heart of English cricket continues.

The sports equipment manufacturer said it "does not condone behaviour... that does not match our brand culture and values" in ending its relationship with the England all-rounder, understood to be worth some £200,000 per year.

New Balance's decision was announced hours after Stokes apologised to Katie Price and her disabled son Harvey after a video emerged of the Durham player impersonating the pair.

The video came to light shortly after Stokes was placed under investigation by police after being arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last month.

It was announced last week that Stokes would not travel to Australia with the rest of the England squad for this winter's Ashes series as he waits to learn whether he will face criminal charges over the Bristol incident.

The 26-year-old, England's vice-captain, has not been ruled out of the five-Test series which starts on November 23, but the England and Wales Cricket Board will not consider him for selection until further notice as it awaits developments in the ongoing investigation by Avon & Somerset Police.

Stokes, who is also subject to internal disciplinary action, has had his central contract renewed by the ECB since his arrest. Stokes issued his apology to Price and her 15-year-old son Harvey on Wednesday, prior to New Balance's decision being made public.

New Balance said in a statement: "New Balance does not condone behaviour by our global athletes that does not match our brand culture and values, and therefore we have ended our relationship with Ben Stokes, effective October 11, 2017. We will not provide further comment."