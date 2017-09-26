Ben Stokes will miss England's final two ODIs against West Indies after being arrested in Bristol

Ben Stokes is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons once again: Getty

Ben Stokes will miss the rest of England's international summer after being arrested on Sunday night in Bristol.

The all-rounder was with teammate Alex Hales when a scuffle is understood to have broken out while partying after England's ODI win over the West Indies. The incident left a 27-year-old man in hospital with facial injuries.

Hales missed England training on Tuesday morning to "voluntarily return to Bristol to help police with their enquiries," according to an ECB statement.

The ECB also revealed that Stokes was "held overnight and released under investigation - without charge - late on Monday and will not join the team in London."

England play West Indies at the Oval on Wednesday with the Ashes squad announced at 10am.

Both Stokes and Hales are expected to miss the rest of the ODI series following the incident though the ECB cannot offer further detail at this stage.