Ben Stokes sends England good luck video message as Ashes series begins without him

Ben Stokes sent a good luck message to England just hours before they began their Ashes campaign in Brisbane.

The talismanic all-rounder remains in England waiting to hear whether he will be charged by Avon and Somerset Police following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol in September.

While he misses at least the start of the series against Australia, Stokes took to Twitter to remind his team-mates he was thinking of them only a couple of hours before they take to the field at the Gabba.

In a video, he said: "With the Ashes starting very soon, I just wanted to get a message out to all the boys out in Australia, wishing them all the best for the first Test match, and all the coaches and the backroom staff as well.

"I know how much preparation's gone into making sure everyone's right and ready to go, and by the looks of it everyone is.

"I just wanted to wish all the fans who have made the long travel out to Australia all the best as well, I hope we can give you a good result in the first Test match.

"I'll be sat at home watching and following the lads in the hope they do really well."