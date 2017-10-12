Ben Stokes to speak out 'at right time' about Bristol incident, says agent

Ben Stokes has apologised for being arrested and is said to be 'devastated and fragile': Getty

Ben Stokes will offer a full explanation of the incident in Bristol last month which could cost him his Ashes place "when the time is right".

The England all-rounder, 26, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm following a disturbance outside a nightclub in the city on September 25.

He will not travel to Australia with the rest of the England squad for this winter's Ashes series as he waits to learn whether he will face criminal charges.

He has not been ruled out of the five-Test series which starts on November 23, but the England and Wales Cricket Board will not consider him for selection until further notice as it awaits developments in the ongoing investigation by Avon & Somerset Police.

Neil Fairbrother, Stokes' agent with International Sports Management, said the Durham player would discuss his version of events in due course, but did not wish to prejudice the investigation.

Fairbrother said in a statement: "Ben explained to me the full circumstances of what happened in Bristol and I told him that he has my total support and backing.

"I am aware that he has fully co-operated with the police inquiry and voluntarily provided a detailed statement on the same day as the incident. He will continue to assist the police in any way he can.

Stokes has found himself in hot water (Getty) More