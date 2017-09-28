Ben Stokes suspended from all England matches until further notice along with Alex Hales

Alex Hales and Ben Stokes have been suspended by the ECB: Getty

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been suspended indefinitely with pay by the England and Wales Board of Cricket, and will not be considered for any matches until further notice.

Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in the early hours of Monday morning after being involved in an alleged altercation in Bristol city centre, shortly after the third One-Day International victory over the West Indies.

The 26-year-old was released without charge pending further investigation, but was immediately stood down by the ECB for the two remaining ODIs against the West Indies this week. Having missed Wednesday’s narrow six-run DLS victory, both Stokes and Hales will also sit out tomorrow’s final match between the two countries, with the ECB issuing a further statement on Thursday to confirm they have been suspended on full pay.

An ECB statement read: “Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be considered for selection for England international matches until further notice.

“Each remains on full pay pending further ECB investigation and the ongoing Police investigation into an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday 25 September.

“Andrew Strauss, director of England cricket, will today refer the internal disciplinary procedure for these two players to the cricket discipline commission, chaired by Tim O’Gorman.

“These decisions, fully supported by ECB Chairman Colin Graves, were made following the release of footage viewed by ECB for the first time on Wednesday night.”

The Sun released a video on Wednesday night that allegedly captured Stokes in a street fight, in which a man accused of being the 26-year-old cricketer threw a number of punches, one of which left another person on the floor.

Stokes will be re-interviewed by Avona and Somerset Police in the next few days, as the video footage was not available when he was initially arrested. The alleged incident took place outside Mbargo nightclub in Clifton, and Stokes remains under arrest and has been asked to travel back to Bristol within the next seven days to be interviewed under caution by police detectives investigating the case.

Hales has also been asked to return to Bristol by Avon and Somerset Police to assist with inquiries.