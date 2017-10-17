Ben Te'o likely to miss autumn Tests and could face ankle surgery
Worcester centre Ben Te’o is almost certain to miss England’s autumn international series with an ankle injury leaving Eddie Jones with a void to fill at inside centre.
The England head coach had already lost Billy Vunipola after the Saracens No 8 underwent knee surgery and now Worcester head coach Carl Hogg confirmed that Te’o will be out for at least a month.
The 30-year-old limped off after just three minutes of the Warriors’ victory against Brive in the Challenge Cup. He will undergo a scan in Cardiff on Monday to ascertain whether he needs surgery which will spell an even longer absence.
“Ben’s unfortunately got a syndesmosis (a high ankle sprain) injury of his ankle,” Hogg said. “He’s being assessed currently and will head back down to Cardiff on Monday to see whether he’ll go down a surgical route or whether it’ll be managed conservatively. He’s expected to be out for at least a month but we’ll find out more next week once the swelling has settled down and it’ll give us a better idea of timeframes.”
Te’o was one of the breakout stars of the British & Irish Lions series draw against New Zealand, starting the first Test in which he nullified the threat of Sonny Bill Williams.
England open their autumn international series against Argentina on November 11 followed by fixtures against Australia and Samoa. The loss of Te’o, together with the continuing absence of the injury-plagued Manu Tuilagi, deprives Jones of the option of a gainline-breaking ballcarrier at inside centre with Northampton’s Luther Burrell out of favour.
With Jones thought to be ready to rest Owen Farrell, his first choice 12, and other Lions tourists for at least two of the autumn fixtures, remaining options are thin on the ground.
Jonathan Joseph, Elliot Daly, Henry Slade, Joe Marchant and the fit again Henry Trinder are primarily employed at outside centre while Harry Mallinder is seen by Jones at full-back.
That would leave it to be a straight up fight between Saracens’ versatile playmaker Alex Lozowski and Northampton’s Piers Francis, who each started a Test during the summer series victory in Argentina for the No 12 shirt.