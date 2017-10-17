Ben Te'o likely to miss autumn Tests and could face ankle surgery

Worcester centre Ben Te’o is almost certain to miss England’s autumn international series with an ankle injury leaving Eddie Jones with a void to fill at inside centre.

The England head coach had already lost Billy Vunipola after the Saracens No 8 underwent knee surgery and now Worcester head coach Carl Hogg confirmed that Te’o will be out for at least a month.

The 30-year-old limped off after just three minutes of the Warriors’ victory against Brive in the Challenge Cup. He will undergo a scan in Cardiff on Monday to ascertain whether he needs surgery which will spell an even longer absence.

“Ben’s unfortunately got a syndesmosis (a high ankle sprain) injury of his ankle,” Hogg said. “He’s being assessed currently and will head back down to Cardiff on Monday to see whether he’ll go down a surgical route or whether it’ll be managed conservatively. He’s expected to be out for at least a month but we’ll find out more next week once the swelling has settled down and it’ll give us a better idea of timeframes.”

