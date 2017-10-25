Ben Woodburn signs five-year contract at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp praises youngster for 'talent and attitude'

The teenager also made his Wales debut last month: Liverpool FC via Getty

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn has signed a new five-year contract at the Anfield club after recently turning 18.

This follows a remarkable 12 months for the forward who became Liverpool’s youngster ever goal-scorer last November when he netted in a League Cup tie with Leeds United.

He went on to make nine first-team appearances in the 2016/17 season before being voted the club’s Academy Player of the Year.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Woodburn for his “perfect balance of talent and attitude” and admitted he was not surprised by the news.

“This is brilliant news, although without sounding complacent about it, it is absolutely not a surprise,” he told the club’s official website.

“Ben knows how committed we are to him and he and his family know this is the best environment for him to grow, learn more and become even better and better.

“What a talent this young man is. We don’t call him the Prince of Wales for nothing, although judging by his facial expression when we do he would probably be happy if we stopped with this!

“Ben is that perfect balance of talent and attitude. One of either is OK - to fulfil your potential at the very highest level you need to have the maximum of both.

Ben Woodburn first burst on to the scene last season(Getty) More