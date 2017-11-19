Bencic doubles up with Taipei title

After an injury-plagued season, Belinda Bencic is finishing 2017 on a high. The Swiss won her second WTA 125k event in a row on Sunday.

Belinda Bencic claimed a second successive WTA 125K title by beating Arantxa Rus in straight sets to win the Taipei OEC Open.

A former world number seven, Bencic missed a significant chunk of 2017 through injury and dropped to 318th in the world just two months ago, but is finishing the year strongly and is set to climb back into the top 100.

The Swiss won last week's Hua Hin Championships and stretched her winning streak to 10 matches with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 triumph on Sunday.

Rus, playing her first final, put up a good fight in the opening set before being beaten in a tie-break.

Yet it was easy thereafter for Bencic, who cantered to victory by winning four games in succession.