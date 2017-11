Having only recently returned from wrist surgery, Belinda Bencic added a third WTA Tour title to her collection.

Belinda Bencic showed she has overcome her injury problems with victory at the Hua Hin Championships.

The former world number seven defeated Hsieh Su-wei 6-3 6-4 to cap a fine week at the 125k event in Thailand.

Bencic returned to action in September following surgery on her left wrist and the Swiss has since started her climb back up the rankings.

Sunday's win over the fourth seed Hsieh saw the 20-year-old seal her third WTA Tour title.